2 phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates
Two mobile phones were recovered from as many inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. Sarup Chand, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said a SIM card and a charger were also recovered from the two inmates, identified as Satinder Kumar and Manoj Kumar alias Mauji, during the checking on July 14.
Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 52 A of the Prison Act has been lodged against the duo at Division Number 7 police station. In another case, staff at the juvenile observation home in Shimlapuri recovered a mobile phone from an inmate during a surprise check on July 15. A case under Sections 42 and 52 A of Prison Act has been lodged at Shimlapuri police station.
Ludhiana | Burglars decamp with ₹1.65L, jewellery from house in old city area
Burglars targeted a house in Kucha Inayat on Kalgidhar Road in the old city area in the wee hours of Sunday and decamped with ₹1.65 lakh and 120-gram gold jewellery. The owner of the house, Kanwalpreet Singh, who is involved in making and sell pillows, said his mother, wife and two children were at home when the burglary took place. Kanwalpreet suspects that the burglars entered the house through the window.
Traffic movement at Kinnaur’s Nigulsari suspended after landslide
Kinnaur district administration on Sunday restricted the traffic movement on National Highway 5 at Nigulsari in Nichar tehsil during night after landslide and shooting stones were reported there. The orders were issued by the Kinnaur district magistrate Abid Hussain Sadiq under section 117 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988. Kinnaur district is prone to landslides and shooting stone incidents are frequent in the monsoon season due to its fragile ecology.
Himachal: One killed, six hurt as pick-up truck overturns
A labourer was killed and six others sustained injuries after the pick-up truck they were travelling in overturned in Balichowki subdivision of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday morning. The accident took place near Sudharani around 11am when the vehicle was returning after picking up labourers from an orchard in Thatta area. The injured have been rushed to a hospital in Mandi. Nine people were on board when the accident happened.
Ludhiana | Day after police action against illegal mining, tipper association stages protest
A day after four men were arrested for alleged illegal mining on the Sutlej riverbed near Ladhowal, the tippers' association staged a protest outside Ladhowal police station, demanding cancellation of the FIR. The members of the association alleged that the raid was illegal, claiming that the said area came under the jurisdiction of Ludhiana rural police. The members met commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma and sought cancellation of the FIR.
Heavy rains, flashflood wreak havoc in Himachal
Heavy rains and flashfloods wreaked havoc in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. Director of state disaster management authority (SDMA) Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said three persons had a narrow escape after the car they were travelling in was swept away into a rivulet at Kunjahal village in Barotiwala area of Solan district in the morning when the water level suddenly rose following heavy showers. The passengers were rescued by villagers.
