2 phones recovered from Ludhiana central jail inmates

Assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail said apart from phones, a SIM card and a charger were also recovered from the two inmates
An FIR under Section 52 A of the Prison Act has been lodged against the Ludhiana central jail inmates at Division Number 7 police station. In another case, staff at the juvenile observation home in Shimlapuri recovered a mobile phone from an inmate during a surprise check . (HT FILE)
Published on Jul 17, 2022 11:28 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two mobile phones were recovered from as many inmates of Ludhiana Central Jail during a special checking. Sarup Chand, assistant superintendent of Ludhiana Central Jail, said a SIM card and a charger were also recovered from the two inmates, identified as Satinder Kumar and Manoj Kumar alias Mauji, during the checking on July 14.

Sub-inspector Davinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 52 A of the Prison Act has been lodged against the duo at Division Number 7 police station. In another case, staff at the juvenile observation home in Shimlapuri recovered a mobile phone from an inmate during a surprise check on July 15. A case under Sections 42 and 52 A of Prison Act has been lodged at Shimlapuri police station.

Sunday, July 17, 2022
