2 villagers, including ex-deputy sarpanch, killed by Maoists in Bastar and Sukma

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 29, 2023 06:25 PM IST

Two villagers, including a former deputy sarpanch, were allegedly killed by Maoists in two separate incidents in two districts of Bastar division, officials said.

Both incidents took place on Tuesday night, officials said.

A native of Jhara village, a former deputy sarpanch, was strangled to death near his house, a local official said.

A group of over a dozen Maoists intercepted the villager when he was going to his relative’s place on foot and then abducted two other family members from his house, the official said.

In Sukma, another villager was attacked by suspected Maoists with sharp edged weapons when he was sleeping in his house in Ondhepara village.

Search operations are underway at both places.

