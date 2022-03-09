Home / Cities / Others / 20 pilgrims cheated in two months: Chopper ticket online fraud a headache for Shrine Board
others

20 pilgrims cheated in two months: Chopper ticket online fraud a headache for Shrine Board

Online fraudsters selling fake helicopter tickets to naive and gullible pilgrims have become a headache for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board
The Shrine Board has lodged a complaint with the crime branch which has taken up the investigation. (HT File)
The Shrine Board has lodged a complaint with the crime branch which has taken up the investigation. (HT File)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu

Online fraudsters selling fake helicopter tickets to naive and gullible pilgrims have become a headache for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.

“Around 20 pilgrims have been duped by these fraudsters in the past two months. They were given fake tickets,” Board CEO Ramesh Kumar said.

The Shrine Board has lodged a complaint with the crime branch which has taken up the investigation, he added. The CEO said the Board has also written to Google to ban such websites.

“We had lodged the complaint sometime back and police are investigating the matter but finding these online fraudsters is time consuming,” he added. The fraudsters have made fake websites offering helicopter tickets to gullible pilgrims.

“They seek aadhaar card details, other particulars and ask the pilgrims to transfer money digitally. They also offer fake tickets and then do not pick calls of victims and destroy the SIM card. We are working on the matter for the last two months since cases of such frauds increased,” he said.

Kumar said, when the cheated pilgrims approach the Board, they refer the cases to police. He urged pilgrims to beware of such fraudsters.

“Sale of helicopter tickets for pilgrims travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back is sole prerogative of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. We have not authorised any travel agent, agency or person to use the Board’s name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services that are provided by Board. All online services offered by us are through our official website www.maavaishnodevi.org or the Mata Vaishno Devi mobile app only,” he said.

Kumar added that any misrepresentation of the Board by any person or agency will be dealt strictly as per law.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Ravi Krishnan Khajuria

    A principal correspondent, Ravi Krishnan Khajuria is the bureau chief at Jammu. He covers politics, defence, crime, health and civic issues for Jammu city.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks

    Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks

    "Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.

  • Rescuers remove debris from a school building damaged by shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Chernihiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released March 7, 2022. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

    Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.

  • The age limit for applicants belonging to the general category was 25 years, while the same for SC, ST and OBC candidates was 30 years. (HT File Photo/Sanchit Khanna)

    NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants

    Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".

  • Lovlina Borgohain after his win.&nbsp;

    Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships

    Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials

  • When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding.

    Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond

    Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out