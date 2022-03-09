20 pilgrims cheated in two months: Chopper ticket online fraud a headache for Shrine Board
Online fraudsters selling fake helicopter tickets to naive and gullible pilgrims have become a headache for the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board.
“Around 20 pilgrims have been duped by these fraudsters in the past two months. They were given fake tickets,” Board CEO Ramesh Kumar said.
The Shrine Board has lodged a complaint with the crime branch which has taken up the investigation, he added. The CEO said the Board has also written to Google to ban such websites.
“We had lodged the complaint sometime back and police are investigating the matter but finding these online fraudsters is time consuming,” he added. The fraudsters have made fake websites offering helicopter tickets to gullible pilgrims.
“They seek aadhaar card details, other particulars and ask the pilgrims to transfer money digitally. They also offer fake tickets and then do not pick calls of victims and destroy the SIM card. We are working on the matter for the last two months since cases of such frauds increased,” he said.
Kumar said, when the cheated pilgrims approach the Board, they refer the cases to police. He urged pilgrims to beware of such fraudsters.
“Sale of helicopter tickets for pilgrims travelling from Katra to Sanjichhat and back is sole prerogative of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. We have not authorised any travel agent, agency or person to use the Board’s name to sell or undertake online bookings for any services that are provided by Board. All online services offered by us are through our official website www.maavaishnodevi.org or the Mata Vaishno Devi mobile app only,” he said.
Kumar added that any misrepresentation of the Board by any person or agency will be dealt strictly as per law.
-
Study: Medium chain fatty acid can someday help in treating heart attacks
"Heart attacks are still a leading cause of death worldwide, that often come with devastating complications," said Zhong Wang, Ph.D., an associate professor of cardiac surgery at the University of Michigan Frankel Cardiovascular Center, who is the senior author of the study.
-
Russia backs IAEA chief's idea of Ukraine meeting but not at Chernobyl
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy backed the idea of a meeting, according to a French readout on Sunday of a conversation between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, who supports the Chernobyl plan.
-
NEET UG 2022: NMC removes upper age limit for all applicants
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya took to Twitter to say that the "decision will immensely benefit aspiring doctors and further help in strengthening medical education in the country".
-
Lovlina, Nikhat, Jaismine book their spot for Women's World Championships
Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain and 2019 Asian Championships bronze medallist Nikhat Zareen outpunched their respective opponents to seal their berths in this year’s IBA Women’s World Boxing Championship in the selection trials
-
Relationship tips: How being mindful in love can strengthen your bond
Many of us at times find our relationship going through a rough patch just because we are not listening to our partner. Some of us could be using words that hurt. It is possible that one may be quite controlling and not letting the other person take decisions on their own. When you start paying attention to what you might be doing wrong, you would see the magic unfolding. It may not only repair your relationship with self, your partner or your friends, but also deepen it.