20% surge in revenue collection; 9% reduction in line losses over 18 months in U.P: Energy minister

LUCKNOW Urban development and energy minister AK Sharma has claimed a “transformation” in Uttar Pradesh’s electricity supply system over the past 18 months, attributing the remarkable progress to consistent maintenance and renovation efforts. Energy minister AK Sharma (HT File)

During this period, the state has not only ensured an uninterrupted power supply to consumers but has also witnessed a remarkable 9% decline in technical and commercial losses, often referred to as Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT & C) Losses, according to the minister. Additionally, the state celebrates an “unprecedented success” with a substantial 20% increase in revenue collection, he added.

Sharma asserts that significant infrastructure improvements have been at the heart of these achievements. Also, 41,000 kilometres of dilapidated wires have been replaced, while new bundle cables have been installed. Furthermore, the installation of 90,000 new electricity poles has been completed in the past month.

In his statement on this milestone, Sharma pointed out that consumers have experienced superior service and uninterrupted power supply due to a comprehensive program of infrastructure maintenance and renewal, coupled with technological advancements. In the financial year 2021-2022, technical and commercial losses were recorded at 31.19%, and these have been significantly reduced to a mere 22.01% in the financial year 2022-2023, a decrease of over 9%.

The minister further said, “There has been a remarkable 20% increase in revenue collection over the past year. In October 2022, our revenue collection stood at ₹4,139 crore, and by October 2023, it has surged by 20% to reach ₹4,844 crore.”

Elaborating on the initiatives in progress, he said, “Under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) aimed at reducing Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses, projects worth over ₹17,000 crore are currently underway. Besides, investments of ₹5,000 crore and ₹1,000 crore are allocated for the enhancement of the electricity system in urban areas under our business plan.”

In line with efforts to improve the power system, approximately 1,000 transformers are being replaced daily. Over the past few months, a staggering 4.6 lakh transformers have been either replaced or upgraded.

A substantial 41,000 kilometres of aging wires have been replaced with modern bundle cables, including approximately 6,000 kilometres in October alone. Moreover, to replace dilapidated and bamboo poles, 90,000 new poles have been installed just in the month of October.

Sharma also affirmed that the state government remains committed to strengthening the power system by rectifying shortcomings. The creation of new feeders and substations ensures a continuous and uninterrupted power supply for all residents of Uttar Pradesh.

