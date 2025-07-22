200 got financial assistance under state scheme in 7 yrs for kidney transplant: Arunachal CM

ITANAGAR: More than 200 patients in Arunachal Pradesh have received financial assistance from the state government to undergo kidney transplants under a state-run scheme over the last seven years, chief minister Pema Khandu said on Tuesday. Pema Khandu asked the health department to focus more on awareness, education, and lifestyle changes (X/PemaKhanduBJP)

“Now, we’re building on that progress,” Khandu said in a statement on X, announcing enhanced financial assistance. Under the new Chief Minister Organ Transplant Scheme (CMOTS), we’re expanding support: ₹10 lakh for kidney transplants, ₹15 lakh for bone marrow transplants and ₹20 lakh for liver transplants.

Khandu added that the implementation of CMOTS was a testament to the government’s commitment to save lives through timely and critical medical support and advocated a shift in the state’s healthcare philosophy — from treatment to prevention.

“Real progress is when people don’t fall sick in the first place,” Khandu said. “A healthy society doesn’t start in the operating room. It starts at home, in our communities, in how we live.”

He asked the health department to focus more on awareness, education, and lifestyle changes to reduce the burden of disease.

The state government has allocated ₹369 crore for the health sector in the 2025–26 fiscal; the CMOTS forms a core component of the roadmap.

To enhance transplant services, the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) in Naharlagun is being developed as a specialised kidney transplant centre under CMOTS. The institute is collaborating with the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.