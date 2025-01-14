Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

2,000 Ganga Sevadoots ensure cleanliness of ghats, rivers

ByHT Correspondent, Mahakumbh Nagar (prayagraj)
Jan 14, 2025 09:06 AM IST

2,000 Ganga Sevadoots ensured safety and cleanliness during the Paush Purnima festival at Mahakumbh, supported by scouts and police for smooth operations.

A total of 2,000 Ganga Sevadoots remained deployed across the stretches of ghats to ensure safety, convenience, and cleanliness during the Paush Purnima bathing festival on the first day of Mahakumbh on Monday.

A Ganga sevadoot at a ghat near Sangam on Monday (HT Photo)
A Ganga sevadoot at a ghat near Sangam on Monday (HT Photo)

As devotees offered flowers during worship, the Sevadoots promptly collected and disposed them of to maintain the purity of the river and the ghats. Ganga Sevadoots were stationed at ghats across all sectors to maintain the cleanliness of the Ganga and Yamuna, said officials.

These dedicated individuals, trained by the mela administration, carried out their responsibilities diligently, ensuring the rivers remained clean and sacred for the devotees, they added.

In addition, Scout and Guide boys and girls contributed to the effort, working voluntarily on the ghats. Arif, a scout from Sonbhadra, shared that his team, along with scouts and guides from Mirzapur and Varanasi, has been assisting since January 9.

Around 91 scouts and guides are engaged, with 10,200 expected to serve over the next 45 days. The administration has arranged for their stay and meals in Sector 6.

To further ensure cleanliness, a large contingent of policemen has been deployed. Their role is to ensure that devotees do not linger on the ghats after bathing, encouraging those who have completed their rituals to vacate the area for others. The police remained actively involved throughout the day to maintain the smooth flow of devotees.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On