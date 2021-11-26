{2015 sacrilege case} Dera Sacha Sauda admn head Vipassana, vice-head Nain fail to appear before SIT

Faridkot Dera Sacha Sauda administration wing chairperson Vipassana Insan and vice-chairperson PR Nain failed to appear before a Punjab Police special investigation team (SIT) probing the 2015 sacrilege case on Friday. The SIT, which IGP Surinder Pal Singh Parmar is heading, has now issued fresh summons to both office-bearers of the Sirsa-based dera to appear at the Ludhiana Range office on December 3.

Vipassana and Nain are also facing allegations of orchestrating violence in Panchkula in August 2017, a special CBI court convicted dera head Gurmeet Ram Rahim in a rape case. Nain cited poor health to be seek exemption from appearance and submitted his medical report through his counsel. The SIT has received no communication from Vipassana.

Vipassana and Nain were asked to appear before the SIT chief Parmar on November 26 at 9am at the Ludhiana Range office in connection with an FIR lodged at the Bajakhana police station on June 2, 2015. The FIR was registered after a bir (copy) of Guru Granth Sahib was stolen from a gurdwara in Burj Jawahar Singh Wala village of Faridkot district. Summons were issued under Section 160 (police officer’s power to require attendance of witnesses) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

SIT head Parmar said, “Nain has sent his medical report citing poor health for his unavailability. We have not received any communication from Vipassana. Police are required to send three summons to a person before moving court. We have summoned them again on next Friday for the same purpose. If Nain appears, we will ask him about the whereabouts of Vipassana, as she has been missing for over a year,” he added.

“During interrogation, Ram Rahim has put the entire blame on the dera management. The questioning of Vipassana, who is a top official of the dera’s administration block, will lead to more evidence,” said an official.

On November 8, the SIT had asked 114 questions from the dera head during his seven-hour grilling at the Sunaria Jail in Rohtak. Following this, the SIT had submitted a 65-page status report in the Punjab and Haryana high court on November 12. An interrogation report, including a copy of the questionnaire as well as replies of Ram Rahim, were also filed along with the report.