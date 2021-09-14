Home / Cities / Others / 20-year-old Bsc student commits suicide
20-year-old Bsc student commits suicide

Patiala A 20-year-old student committed suicide by hanging himself with a solar panel at RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh, on Monday
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 01:55 AM IST

Patiala A 20-year-old student committed suicide by hanging himself with a solar panel at RIMT University, Mandi Gobindgarh, on Monday. He was a Semester-III student of BSc radiology. “We have received a suicide note, where he mentions that no one should be held responsible for this death,” a police official said.

