20-year-old engineering student dies in his sleep in Goa hostel room: Police

Panaji: A 20-year-old third-year engineering student was found dead in his hostel room on Saturday morning. Police do not suspect foul play. Police said the student, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was enrolled in the dual-degree programme. (Representative photo)

Police said the student, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was enrolled in the dual-degree programme, comprising a Bachelor of Engineering (BE) in Computer Science and a Master of Science (MSc) in Economics, at the Goa campus of BITS Pilani.

A police officer said the student was found dead in his room on Saturday morning and the room was locked from the inside.

The officer said the student had returned to his room on Friday evening after playing table tennis. “When he did not answer the door on Saturday morning, the hostel authorities were informed. Some empty energy drink bottles were found in the room,” the officer said, adding that he appeared to have died in his sleep.

Police said his autopsy report was awaited.

The institute condoled his death. “Deeply saddened by the loss of one of its students. The BITS Pilani, K K Birla Goa Campus community, 3rd year student of economics and computer science with a CGPA close to 9, was found in an unresponsive state on his bed when his room was opened at around 11am (on August 16), and the medical team confirmed that he had passed away in his sleep.”

“The loss of a young life is an irreparable tragedy, and the entire campus community is deeply shocked and grieved. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all members of our community who are affected by this sudden loss,” the statement added.