Sharda University ex-student dies by suicide; 2nd case in six weeks

A 24-year-old man, earlier enrolled in Sharda University’s B.Tech (Computer Science) programme, allegedly died by suicide in a private hostel in Knowledge Park on Friday night, police said on Saturday. (Representative image) An autopsy is being conducted, and the body will be handed over to the family (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The deceased, originally from Purnia in Bihar, was found hanging inside his room in a private hostel around two kilometres from the university campus. Police said a suicide note was recovered in which the victim mentioned being under “severe mental stress” and requested university authorities to refund the unused portion of his fees since he had stopped attending college after his second year.

No FIR registered

Sarvesh Singh, station house officer of Knowledge Park, said, “The victim clearly wrote that no one was responsible for his decision. He was under mental stress and had multiple backlogs, which may have left him disheartened. An autopsy is being conducted, and the body will be handed over to the family.” Police confirmed no FIR has been registered based on the note.

Family disputes university claim

The victim’s father alleged negligence by the university and hostel authorities. “If my son was not attending classes, the college should have informed us. He spoke to us a day before and showed no signs of stress,” he said.

Relatives of the deceased said that he had recently visited Bihar in May before returning to Greater Noida on June 2. He is survived by his parents and a younger sister.

University denies enrolment

Sharda University, however, denied that the victim was a current student. “He was not enrolled with the university for the past two years. After failing to clear his second year, he got a year back but did not come for readmission. We had also sent him an email, asking either to opt for readmission or to formally withdraw. Neither the student nor his family ever responded or approached the university. Since he was no longer a registered student, the question of us charging fees does not arise,” said Dr Ajit Kumar, director (public relations), Sharda University.

The incident has renewed concerns over student mental health and communication gaps between families and institutions. This marks the second suspected suicide linked to Sharda University within one-and-a-half month. In July, a Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) student at the university died by suicide, allegedly following humiliation by faculty members.