21 nominees rejected in scrutiny for 4 assembly seats: Gurugram DC

The scrutiny of nominations for the four assembly constituencies of Gurugram was completed on Friday under the supervision of returning officers. A total of 62 nominations were found valid, while 21 were rejected during the process, officials said.

District election officer Nishant Kumar Yadav said that candidates have until Monday, September 16, to withdraw their nominations. Following this, the remaining candidates will be allocated their election symbols at 3pm on the same day.

Explaining the reasons for the rejections, Yadav said that several candidates had incomplete affidavits or had left important sections of the nomination forms blank. Some candidates had submitted multiple sets of nominations and those with errors across all sets were disqualified.

In the Pataudi assembly constituency, the scrutiny was conducted under the supervision of Returning Officer and SDM Dinesh Luhach. Nominations of four candidates were rejected, while eight were found valid. The valid candidates include Amarnath JE from the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), Pearl Chaudhary from the Indian National Congress (INC), Pawan Kumar Bahoda from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), Pradeep Jatoli from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), and Bimla Chaudhary from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Additionally, three independent candidates—Sudhir, Satyaveer, and Gurdas—were also cleared.

In the Sohna assembly constituency, nominations of six candidates were rejected, and 19 were validated. The valid candidates include Tejpal from the BJP, Dharmendra from AAP, and Rohtash Singh from INC. Other candidates include Sunder Bhardana from the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Ataullah Khan from the Loktantra Suraksha Party (LSP), and Vinesh Kumar from the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram). The independent candidates include Aridman Singh, Kalyan Singh, Javed Ahmed, Dayaram, Pradeep Khatana, Pushpendra Singh, Manita Garg, Vashisht Kumar Goyal, Shamsuddin, Saheen Shams, Sahab Khan, Subhash Chand and Hansira Begum.

In the Badshahpur constituency, seven nominations were rejected, leaving 15 candidates eligible to contest polls. These include Joginder Singh from the BSP, Narbir Singh from the BJP, Bir Singh from AAP, and Vardhan Yadav from the INC. Surendra Kumar from JJP and Chandrapal from the Indian Shakti Chetna Party are also among the valid candidates. Independent candidates include Kumudini Daultabad, Mahima Srivastava, Ravinder Yadav, Rakesh Bhardwaj, Rambhakt Yadav, Roshni Devi, Vinod Kumar, and Satish.

In the Gurgaon constituency, four nominations were rejected, and 20 candidates were validated. Among them are Ashok Jangra from JJP, Gaurav Bhati from INLD, Nishant Anand from AAP, Mukesh Sharma from BJP, and Mohit Grover from INC. Other party candidates include Ankit Alag from Jansevak Party, Jawahar Lal from Nehru Janhit Congress, and Rajesh from the Bharatiya Kisan Party. Several independent candidates, including Akshat Gait, Dev Prasanna Goyal, Narendra Kumar, Narendra Kumar Batra, Naveen Goyal, Mahavir Singh, Mukesh Sharma, Monica Goyal, Ravinder Kumar Gupta, Sanjay Lal, Sunil, and Sohan Lal Sharma, have also been cleared to contest.

