21-year-old murdered over old enmity in Yamunanagar

A 21-year-old youth was hacked to death by a group of men, when he was preparing for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Yamunanagar on Friday night.

Police said that the victim, Surya, was attacked by a group of 15-20 men, who had arrived on their two-wheelers near Guru Gobind Singh Institute and started hitting him with glass bottles, hockey sticks and other weapons.

He was taken to a hospital from where he was referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

His elder brother, Shivali said Surya had already lodged an assault case against a few of the attackers, due to which they had attacked him.

A murder case was lodged against at least nine men at Yamunanagar city police station.