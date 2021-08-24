Pune: 35 patients with delta plus Covid variant had taken vaccine

Twenty-seven new cases of the delta plus variant of Covid-19 have been detected across Maharashtra, taking the total of these cases in the state to 103, the state health department said on Tuesday. Around 55 patients, that is the maximum number of patients, are from the 19 to 45 years of age group.

Of these, a total of 35 patients had taken the Covid-19 vaccination. There are 17 patients who took both the doses and 18 patients had taken one dose of the vaccine, officials said.

Of these new delta plus cases, there are no new cases in Pune district. The total cases in Pune are six as of now, the state health department said.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state surveillance officer said that details about the new cases are not yet confirmed.

“With 103 total cases, there were 17 patients who had received both the doses. And 18 patients have received one dose of vaccination. Around 41 the patients so far have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic and 98 patients, have recovered” said Dr Awate.

As per officials, there are four new cases from Ahmednagar, five cases from Nagpur, six from Amravati and Gadchiroli and two from Nashik.

Only five deaths are reported so far. “Out of these five deaths, two were administered Covishield and three did not take any vaccination. Moreover, all five patients were 65 years and above in age and had comorbities,” said Dr Awate.

There are three new cases of delta plus variants from Yavatmal and one new case from Bhandara.

Dr Subhash Salunkhe, advisor to Maharashtra government on Covid-19 management said that delta plus variant is highly transmissible.

“As the virus is highly transmissible. There are five patients who lost the fight against Covid because they were aged 80 years and above and had comorbidities. However, taking vaccines will reduce the risk of spread and will ensure that the symptoms are mild. That is why everyone should take a vaccine,” said Salunke.

As per a memorandum of understanding (MoU), signed by Maharashtra state and IGIB, genome sequencing on 100 samples from each district is to be done every month, said officials.

Post the genome sequencing, 80 per cent of cases are positive for delta variants, added officials.

Dr Dnyaneshwar Mote, member of the Pune city Covid task force for social action said that the virus will have variants.

“These variants are more contagious than other variants. The situation is getting worse worldwide and India should be alert. To tackle the situation, the best solution is to fully vaccinate the population,” he said.

The maximum number of cases of the delta variant were found in Ratnagiri district, where 15 people tested positive, while 13 tested positive in Jalgaon district and 11 in Mumbai .