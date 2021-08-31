Home / Cities / Others / 24 hurt in stampede at vaccination camp in north Bengal
Image for representation. (Bloomberg)
Image for representation. (Bloomberg)
others

24 hurt in stampede at vaccination camp in north Bengal

At least 24 people, including several women, were injured when a huge rush at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district led to a stampede on Tuesday, police said
READ FULL STORY
By Pramod Giri
PUBLISHED ON AUG 31, 2021 11:27 PM IST

At least 24 people, including several women, were injured when a huge rush at a Covid-19 vaccination centre in West Bengal’s Jalpaiguri district led to a stampede on Tuesday, police said.

Eight people were admitted to Jalpaiguri district hospital and Birpara state general hospital. The rest were released after treatment. Nobody suffered any critical injury, said police officers who visited the spot.

The local administration announced two days ago that vaccines would be administered at Duramari Chandrakant High School in the Banarhat community block. A few hundred people gathered outside the school on Tuesday but the gates were not opened till around 10 am.

“More than 300 people were waiting outside the school. When police and local panchayat members opened the gate these people rushed in. It led to a stampede,” said Bhabani Roy, an eyewitness.

Deborshi Dutta, Jalpaiguri superintendent of police, said “The school authorities did not know about the camp. Possibly there was a communication gap. Police took the injured people to the hospital.”

Moumita Godara Basu, the district magistrate, said “The block development officer of Banarhat has been asked to probe the incident and submit a report by Wednesday.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.