245 convicts released to decongest jails in HP amid second Covid wave

A total of 245 convicts have been released either on bail or on parole in Himachal Pradesh between January 1 and April 30 in a bid to decongest jails amid the second wave of Covid-19.

Acting on the recommendation of a high-powered committee, constituted on the Supreme Court’s direction, the jail authorities released the convicts.

This was stated during a virtual meeting of the committee, headed by justice Ravi Malimath, the executive chairman of State Service Authority, on Friday. The meeting was also attended by justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan as special invitee, additional chief secretary (home) Manoj Kumar, director general of police (prisons) N Venu Gopal D and Prem Lal Ranta, a member secretary.

In a release issued later, Ranta said it was once again ordered to decongest the prisons by releasing the inmates on interim bail or parole.

At present, 71 inmates are out of jail on parole.

Besides, 33 life convicts have also been prematurely released from jails on the recommendations of the HP State Sentence Review Board.

“It has been resolved that convicts, who are at present on parole, will be granted special parole, according to the decision of the high-powered committee. Those who surrendered on time will be entitled for an additional period of 90 days,” he said.

It has been directed that inmates and jail staff are entitled to medical facilities and Covid-19 safety equipment such as masks, sanitisers and PPE kits when required, according to the health department’s protocol.

“The jail superintendents shall maintain appropriate levels of hygiene and sanitation in the jails and suitable precautions be taken to prevent the transmission of diseases among inmates,” Ranta said.

Last year, from April 1 to December 31, 2020, as many as 236 convicts were released on parole, four undertrials were released on bail and 15 life convicts were prematurely released on the recommendation of the committee.