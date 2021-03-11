24x7 vaccine centre not feasible for Pune: PMC health chief
PUNE A 24x7 Covid vaccination centre is not a feasible option for Pune city, officials said on Thursday.
Dr Ashish Bharti, chief of the health department at the PMC, said that right now, there are three hospitals being run by the PMC, which have the drive going on till 10 pm.
“We do not need a vaccination centre that is active day and night, as most people won’t be coming in at all times,” said Dr Bharti.
He added that an early morning session, 6am to 9am, may be considered.
“However, there are no such plans as of now. As the beneficiaries increase, there may be private hospitals which may start this,” said Dr Bharti.
Dr Bharti said that all PMC-run hospitals are now involved in the vaccination drive.
“There will be more centres for vaccination, but not government hospitals. These new centres will involve private hospitals,” said Dr Bharti.
Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president, Indian Medical Association (IMA) Maharashtra, said that there are many beneficiaries who cannot go to the centre during the day, due to work.
“For them, 24x7 centres will be helpful. Private hospitals are ready to start 24x7 vaccination. This will help us achieve the goal of getting as many people vaccinated as we can. Also, the government should publicise the private centres more, so that everyone is aware,” said Dr Bhondwe.
He claimed that at present, private vaccination centres do not show on the CoWin application.
“The app is not updated. Beneficiaries are not aware of all the hospitals where the vaccine is available. The government and local bodies should publicise the private centres so that the number of beneficiaries may increase,” said Dr Bhondwe.
