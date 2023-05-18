Chhattisgarh: Man kills parents, grandmother, burns their bodies; arrested

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his family members, Chhattisgarh police said on Thursday, adding that the accused also burnt their bodies. (Representative Photo)

Police have identified the accused as Udit Bhoi. According to the police, the accused has a history of drugs and allegedly killed his family members after being denied money.

Police said that Udit had an argument with his father over money on May 7. On May 8, he thrashed his parents and grandmother to death with a hockey stick in the wee hours, said police.

Addressing the media, Mahasamund superintendent of police (SP) Dharmendra Singh said that the incident took place in Putka village under Singhoda police station limits.

“He proceeded to burn the bodies using wood logs and sanitiser. In an attempt to deceive his relatives, Udit sent messages from his father’s phone, portraying a false sense of normalcy,” said the SP.

He added, “The accused had filed a missing persons' complaint on May 12 stating that his mother Jharna (47), father Prabhat Bhoi (53), and grandmother Sulochana (75) were missing since they went to Raipur for medical treatment on May 8.”

The matter came to light after Udit’s younger brother, who studies in Raipur, came home to his village and found ashes in the vegetable garden along with stains of blood on the walls and bone fragments. He later informed the police about the incident, following which an investigation into the matter was launched.

The SP said that during their investigation, some locals told them about Udit purchasing a new mobile phone, bed, almirah, and air conditioner, among other things.

“He had asked some people about the procedure of getting a job on compassionate grounds. All this raised suspicion,” SP Singh said.

“The accused tried to mislead the investigation in the beginning but later confessed to being scolded by his parents due to addiction,” SP Singh said.

Udit has been charged under sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) of the Indian Penal Code, said police.

