24-year-old student found murdered in Phaphamau

A 24-year-old student preparing for competitive examinations was found brutally murdered inside his room at Gaddopur village under Phaphamau police station of trans-Ganga area of the district late Sunday night. (Pic for representation)

The student identified as Shiv Prasad Yadav was the cousin of the local corporator Surendra Yadav. Police suspect that a blood-stained iron rod found at the crime scene was used for killing the youth. The body has been sent for autopsy and further investigation is being carried out in this connection, police officials said.

As per reports, a resident of Morhu village of Phaphamau, Shiv Prasad Yadav’s father Sarju Yadav passed away some years back.

Shiv Prasad used to stay alone at the house where he used to prepare for competitive examinations. On Sunday, his elder brother Rajkumar called him several times, but his phone went unanswered continuously. Late in the night, Rajkumar went to Gaddopur to search for his brother where he found him dead with injury marks in his neck.

DCP (trans-Ganga) Abhishek Bharti reached the spot after receiving information and called field unit and dog squad for investigation. The team found a piece of blood-stained iron rod on the terrace of the house.

The family members of Shiv Prasad were questioned but they denied having enmity with anyone. However, they informed that corporator Surendra Yadav’s brother was also killed some years back.

Meanwhile, police team found a country made pistol and three cartridges from the almirah in the house in which the deceased stayed. However, the family members denied having knowledge about the firearm.

DCP Abhishek Bharti said the deceased’s kin deny enmity with anyone. All angles in the case are under scanner. Multiple police teams have been roped in to work out the case, he added.