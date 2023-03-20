250 students receive degrees at Quest Group’s convocation

The Quest Group of Institutions, Jhanjeri, graduated 250 students during its convocation. Punjab minister Aman Arora was the chief guest while S K Misra was the guest of honour. Campus director Dr Rajiv Mahajan presented the annual report by highlighting the academic and cultural achievements of the college. More than 250 students from various courses like BTech, BBA, BCA, BCom, MBA received the degrees. A student receiving her degree during the convocation ceremony at Quest Group of Institutions in Jhanjeri. (HT Photo)

Other news in brief:

Railings, steel wire stolen from Purv Marg

Chandigarh Police have registered a case after two stainless steel railings and steel wires were stolen from the entry point of Purv Marg in Sector 48 on March 12. A complaint lodged by JE roads CP Division number 1 and a case under Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Sector 27 RWA holds annual function

Chandigarh The Sector 27 resident welfare association held its 49th annual function on Sunday at the community centre. Association president Somila Singh Sandhu organised the event, which was also attended by municipal ommissioner Anindita Mitra and mayor Anup Gupta among others.

Athletic meet concludes at PEC

Chandigarh The 74th annual athletic meet concluded at Punjab Engineering College (PEC) on Sunday. UT administration home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav was the chief guest at the closing ceremony of the three-day event. PEC director Baldev Setia and dean of student affairs DR Prajapati welcomed the chief guest, who encouraged students to inculcate sportsmanship. The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony.

NSS camp concludes at PGI

Chandigarh A seven-day NSS camp was inaugurated at NINE, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research. Registrar Ummed Mathur sensitised NSS volunteers about the pivotal role of healthy lifestyle in one’s life. Sukhpal Kaur, officiating principal of NINE said, “As many as 128 NSS volunteers presented speeches, poem, multicultural dance and presentation.”