25K aspirants register for Agniveer recruitment

ByHemendra Chaturvedi, Agra
Mar 12, 2024 07:28 AM IST

Registration is to be followed by an online Combined Entrance Examination and the Army Recruitment Rally.

Despite two weeks left for the registration to get over, around 25,000 aspirants from 12 districts of western UP have already registered for recruitment as ‘Agniveer’, claimed the Defence personnel.

Army Reporting Officer, Colonel Rishima, at a press briefing on Monday at Agra, discussed in detail the aspects related to the ongoing Army Recruitment Process.

“The online registration for recruitment as Agniveers from 12 districts under ARO Agra, namely Jhansi, Lalitpur, Jalaun, Kasganj, Etawah, Etah, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura and Agra, is still underway. This is the first step in recruitment of Agniveers and will be followed by an online Combined Entrance Examination and the Army Recruitment Rally,” stated Colonel Rishima.

“Although there are two weeks left before the online registration closes on March 22, over 25,000 registrations from 12 districts have been received, thus showing the enthusiasm among youths,” stated Colonel Rishima.

“The online CEE is tentatively scheduled for April and will be followed by the Army Recruitment Rally later in the year. All candidates from the 12 districts under ARO Agra, motivated to serve the nation as a part of the Indian Army are required to complete their online registration by visiting joinindianarmy.nic.in to be eligible for the Online CEE,” said Colonel Rishima.

Candidates in the age bracket 17.5 years to 21 years are eligible for registration. Polytechnic and ITI diploma holders are eligible for entry into technical trade, said officials.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Hemendra Chaturvedi

    Hemendra Chaturvedi is based in Agra serving as a Principal Correspondent, covering districts of Agra and Aligarh division of western Uttar Pradesh. He has been with HT since 1992 and has completed 25 year of association with HT.

