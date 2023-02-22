25-year-old Assam woman stabs husband to death after he slaps her

A 25-year-old woman has been arrested in Assam’s Silchar for allegedly stabbing her 30-year-old husband to death on Tuesday night.

Police said that the woman’s husband slapped her in a drunken state and in return, she stabbed him with scissors.

The wife, identified as Mampi Begum, is a resident of Silchar’s Meherpur area. Her deceased husband, Farmin Uddin Barbhuiya, was an autorickshaw driver.

The police arrested her from Silchar Medical College and Hospitals (SMCH) when she took her injured husband there.

The superintendent of police (SP) of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that doctors from SMCH called the police after the injured body arrived.

“There were severe cuts in important parts of his body which led him to death within hours after the incident. Our officials found the wife at SMCH and arrested her,” Mahatta said.

He said that the wife later confessed her crime and she revealed that her husband used to torture her almost every day.

“She told the police that she was slapped by her husband on Tuesday night and in defence, she hit him with scissors. We are investigating the matter further to find the truth,” Mahatta told HT on Wednesday.

The couple have two kids and they used to live in a rented house at Kabiura area in Meherpur. Their neighbours said that there were fights in their house almost every night.

A lady from the area told the media that there were fights between the husband and wife and sometimes it used to become violent.

“Last night we heard screams and it felt like they were involved in a violent fight. But later we noticed that they were taking the husband’s blood-stained unconscious body to hospital,” a neighbour said.

The doctors at SMCH initially gave Farmin Uddin treatment but he succumbed to death within an hour. “There were severe cuts in his body and he lost too much blood. We tried to save him but he breathed his last while getting the treatment,” said a doctor.

Police said that they have registered a case against Mampi Begum and she is going through interrogation at Silchar Sadar Police Station after arrest.