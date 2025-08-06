26-year-old man dies by suicide in Gurugram Sector-17A

A 26-year-old man allegedly died by suicide inside his rented accommodation in Sector-17A, said police on Tuesday. Investigators said that he was presently working for a software firm and lived alone. (Getty images)

According to officials, the deceased was originally from Jatauli village in Pataudi. The matter came to light between 1.30pm and 2pm on Tuesday when his family members reached the room to check on him as he was not responding to their calls and messages for the last several hours.

The deceased had studied computer science engineering from IIT-Indore from 2017 to 2021 and was a national level rank holder, police said.

Investigators said that he was presently working for a software firm and lived alone and they have seized two laptops and two mobile phones.

Inspector Sajjan Singh, station house officer (SHO), Sector-18 police station, said the deceased used to talk with his family members daily.

“He had the last conversation with them between 1pm and 2pm on Monday. Afterwards, he became unresponsive. Worried, the brother and other family members reached his room and found it locked from inside,” said SHO Singh.

Singh said that they knocked for several minutes while calling his name and could hear his phone ringing. They forcibly opened the door and found him dead and alerted the police control room.

“No suicide note has been recovered yet. The family members have not been able to tell anything about the reason behind the incident. He got engaged on June 26,” said SHO Singh.

Singh said the body was sent for an autopsy. “We are carrying out an inquiry under Section 194 of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). The family has not suspected any foul play,” said SHO Singh.