26-year-old woman gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar; accused absconding: Police

A 26-year-old woman was gang-raped in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar by two unidentified men on Wednesday night in the Kapasiyapuya area, police said. (Representative Photo)

The inspector of the local Mahila Thana, Babulal Meena said, “The accused are yet absconding. A search is on for them. A special team has been formed for further investigation.”

According to the police, the woman, a native of Madhya Pradesh, resides with her family in the same area and is a garbage collector by profession.

“When she went out around 10pm last night, two men abducted her and dragged into the jungle, and raped her. Later, she was found unconscious beside the main road from where locals took her to the hospital,” said the inspector.

A case has been lodged against two unidentified men under sections 376 D (gang rape) and 366 (abduction) of the Indian Penal Code based on the complaint from the woman.

“Her medical examination was conducted. We will arrest both culprits soon. Further investigation is underway,” officer Meena said.