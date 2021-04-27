IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Others / 27 deaths, 1,692 fresh cases in Himachal
After two days of weekend lockdown, Shimla markets were seen crowded again on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
After two days of weekend lockdown, Shimla markets were seen crowded again on Monday. (Deepak Sansta/HT)
others

27 deaths, 1,692 fresh cases in Himachal

Of the new cases, 409 were recorded in Kangra, 257 in Mandi, 256 in Solan, 180 in Shimla, 125 in Sirmaur, 107 in Hamirpur, 85 in Bilaspur, 80 in Kullu, 73 in Chamba, 66 in Una, 33 in Lahaul-Spiti and 21 in Kinnaur.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 02:21 AM IST

Himachal Pradesh on Monday recorded 1, 692 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the state’s caseload to 89, 193. The death toll mounted to 1,350 after 27 patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 409 were recorded in Kangra, 257 in Mandi, 256 in Solan, 180 in Shimla, 125 in Sirmaur, 107 in Hamirpur, 85 in Bilaspur, 80 in Kullu, 73 in Chamba, 66 in Una, 33 in Lahaul-Spiti and 21 in Kinnaur.

Six deaths were reported in Kangra, five each in Mandi and Shimla, three each in Solan and Una, two in Sirmaur and one each in Kullu and Hamirpur.

Meanwhile, active cases in the state have reached 14, 326 and recoveries reached 73,478 after 916 people recuperated.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with a caseload of 15,257, followed by Shimla where 13,759 people have been infected so far and Mandi with 13,080 cases.

Solan’s caseload climbed to 11,610 while Una has 6,229 cases, Sirmaur 6,165, Hamirpur 5,621, Kullu 5,513, Bilaspur 4,727, Chamba, 3,872, Lahaul-Spiti 1,735 and Kinnaur 1,625.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP