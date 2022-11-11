27-hour mega block due to demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge
Mumbai: The last leg of demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge, among the oldest in the city, will commence on November 19 at 11 pm and will entail a 27-hour mega block between Masjid and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations on Central Railway (CR) and a 21-hour mega block between CSMT and Wadala stations on the Harbour line
“We will operate both traffic and power blocks on November 19 and 20. With the help of a road crane, the structure will be dismantled,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.
He added that the traffic on CR will be resumed by 4 pm on November 20 and Harbour line traffic will resume at 8 pm on November 20. While 18 pairs of Express trains have been cancelled, around 68 outstation trains have been short-terminated or short originated at Dadar, Panvel, Nashik and Pune stations.
The demolition began in September, and as planned, will take three months to complete.
