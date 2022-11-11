Home / Cities / Others / 27-hour mega block due to demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge

27-hour mega block due to demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge

others
Published on Nov 11, 2022 12:45 AM IST

Mumbai: The last leg of demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge, among the oldest in the city, will commence on November 19 at 11 pm and will entail a 27-hour mega block between Masjid and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations on Central Railway (CR) and a 21-hour mega block between CSMT and Wadala stations on the Harbour line

HT Image
HT Image
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: The last leg of demolition of Carnac Bunder bridge, among the oldest in the city, will commence on November 19 at 11 pm and will entail a 27-hour mega block between Masjid and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) stations on Central Railway (CR) and a 21-hour mega block between CSMT and Wadala stations on the Harbour line.

“We will operate both traffic and power blocks on November 19 and 20. With the help of a road crane, the structure will be dismantled,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer, CR.

He added that the traffic on CR will be resumed by 4 pm on November 20 and Harbour line traffic will resume at 8 pm on November 20. While 18 pairs of Express trains have been cancelled, around 68 outstation trains have been short-terminated or short originated at Dadar, Panvel, Nashik and Pune stations.

The demolition began in September, and as planned, will take three months to complete.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 11, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out