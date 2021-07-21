28 evacuated after landslide in Mumbai

eeshanpriya@htlive.com

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) evacuated 28 people from three-four homes near GTB Nagar’s Mukundrao Ambedkar Road, after a landslide was reported on a portion of the nearby Salamati Hill at 11.57pm on Monday. No one was injured in the incident.

Sixteen of these residents were relocated to a nearby municipal school, while 12 people were shifted to their relatives’ homes, information by BMC’s disaster management department revealed.

In the 24 hours up to 8am on Tuesday, BMC received six complaints – two each in the Island city and eastern and western suburbs – of house collapses or residential wall collapses across the city following heavy rainfall.

During this period, BMC also received 21 complaints of tree collapses, of which nine were from the Island city, five in the eastern suburbs and seven in the western suburbs. Nineteen complaints of short circuits – 11 in the Island city, and four each in the eastern and western suburbs – were also reported.

One person was injured in a tree collapse in Mulund at 9.23am on Monday morning. Dhanaji Hathiyani, 31, was rushed to Hira Mongi Hospital in Mulund, and his condition is stable, according to BMC.

Parts of the city experienced waterlogging on Tuesday early morning for a short while, owing to heavy rainfall after midnight in central Mumbai, Kurla, Andheri and Chembur.