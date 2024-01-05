28 Greater Noida societies get notice over non-functional sewage plants

As many as 28 residential societies in parts of Greater Noida have been served notices for their non-adherence to the standards of sewage treatment, and over non-functional or faulty sewage treatment plants. HT Image

The move came as such an activity is causing untreated sewage discharging into drains.

The builder societies, in which sewage treatment plants (STPs) have not been set up, should immediately make them operational, and operate them on a daily basis, said chief executive officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Ashutosh Dwivedi, adding that the societies, that have the STP provision but they are lying defunct or non-functional, should make them functional on a priority.

The errant societies have been directed to submit a response within a week. It is mandatory in Greater Noida, for all the projects being built on an area of 20,000 square metres or more, to build their own sewage treatment plant and keep it functional, as per GNIDA.