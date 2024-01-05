close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / 28 Greater Noida societies get notice over non-functional sewage plants

28 Greater Noida societies get notice over non-functional sewage plants

ByMaria Khan
Jan 05, 2024 07:08 AM IST

28 residential societies in Greater Noida have been served notices for not adhering to sewage treatment standards, leading to untreated sewage discharges. The societies have been asked to make their sewage treatment plants operational or functional. They have one week to respond.

As many as 28 residential societies in parts of Greater Noida have been served notices for their non-adherence to the standards of sewage treatment, and over non-functional or faulty sewage treatment plants.

HT Image
HT Image

The move came as such an activity is causing untreated sewage discharging into drains.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The builder societies, in which sewage treatment plants (STPs) have not been set up, should immediately make them operational, and operate them on a daily basis, said chief executive officer, Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA), Ashutosh Dwivedi, adding that the societies, that have the STP provision but they are lying defunct or non-functional, should make them functional on a priority.

The errant societies have been directed to submit a response within a week. It is mandatory in Greater Noida, for all the projects being built on an area of 20,000 square metres or more, to build their own sewage treatment plant and keep it functional, as per GNIDA.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Maria Khan

    Senior Correspondent, Hindustan Times. Reports on district administration, health, civic issues, and environmental concerns in Noida and Greater Noida. Graduated from MJP Rohilkhand University in 2015 and started career in journalism in 2016, at The Times of India, UP West (Bareilly, Rampur, Moradabad and Sambhal) where reported on a range of issues including crime and politics till November 2021. Working with Hindustan Times since June, 2023.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out