News / Cities / Others / Man asleep on roadside run over by vehicle in Kharar

Man asleep on roadside run over by vehicle in Kharar

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Aug 23, 2023 03:30 AM IST

Kashi Ram told the Kharar police that on Sunday night, he and his son had dinner after returning from work. Later, they slept on the roadside along with other labourers

In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a speeding vehicle mowed down a 28-year-old man asleep on the roadside in Kharar’s Nadiali village, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, Dharminder, was a native of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh and worked as a labour with his father, Kashi Ram. (iStock)

The deceased, Dharminder, was a native of Pilibhit district in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and worked as a labourer with his father, Kashi Ram.

Ram told the police that on Sunday night, he and his son had dinner after returning from work. Later, they slept on the roadside along with other labourers.

When he woke up around 2 am, he couldn’t find Dharminder where he slept. When he went out looking for him, he saw his son lying injured on the road. He took his son to the civil hospital in Phase 6 with the help of colleagues, but he was declared dead.

Investigating officer ASI Tarsem Singh said they had booked the unidentified driver under Sections 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code on the statement of the deceased’s father. A search is on for the absconding car driver.

On August 7, a 37-year-old taxi driver was killed after a speeding truck hit his vehicle near Chhat light point on the Zirakpur-Patiala road in the wee hours.

The deceased, Varinder Singh, 37, hailed from Haryana. He was driving from Rajpura to Zirakpur, when a rashly driven truck, coming from Dera Bassi, rammed into his car around 4 am.

