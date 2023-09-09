2L saplings to be planted before Mahakumbh-2025

PRAYAGRAJ: In the run-up to the mega-religious fair of Mahakumbh-2025, set to be held on the sandy banks of Sangam, a major green initiative has been set in motion by the Prayagraj Mela Authority. Under it, two lakh saplings are set to be planted across Sangam city, offering an eco-friendly welcome to the multitude of pilgrims and tourists expected to flock to this sacred event. Road leading to Sangam in Prayagraj (HT Photo)

The Prayagraj Mela Authority has delegated the responsibility of augmenting the city’s greenery to various departments, emphasizing the importance of sustainability. Whenever trees are required to be felled for road-widening projects being undertaken for the once-in-12-year religious fair, an equivalent number of saplings will be planted in their places, said officials.

A unique feature of this initiative is the planting of species-specific saplings along specific roads, enabling people to identify the roads by the names of these plants and establishing a distinctive identity for each route, they added.

To initiate this ambitious endeavour, Vijay Kiran Anand, Mahakumbh Mela Officer, conducted a crucial online meeting with the involved departments recently. District Forest Officer (DFO)-Prayagraj, Mahaveer Koujalagi, will serve as the nodal officer for this initiative, while Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Kumbh, Dayanand Prasad, will coordinate departmental meetings under the supervision of the DFO.

The Forest Department has been tasked with planting 87,000 saplings in Saraswati Hitech City, where designated green belt spaces are awaiting their verdant transformation. Additionally, the Forest Department is committed to planting approximately 1.5 lakh saplings for road expansions connecting the fair area. Responsibility for planting trees at intersections and junctions within the mela premises has been entrusted to the state Horticulture Department, Vijay Kiran Anand said.

In a novel approach, flower pots will also be utilised for planting saplings, serving as landmarks within the fair area. The Horticulture Department will oversee this innovative venture, with support from the DFO in creating an effective action plan.

Both the Prayagraj Development Authority and the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation will contribute to this green mission by planting saplings along roads under their respective jurisdictions. Officers have been encouraged to develop and submit their individual plans, which will be evaluated by the Prayagraj Mela authority before providing guidance in accordance with the project’s needs, officials said.”

Kanihar-Andhawa railway underpass

Efforts are also underway to address obstacles in the construction of the Kanihar-Andhawa railway underpass. Railway officials are coordinating with Mahakumbh Mela Officer Vijay Kiran Anand to expedite land acquisition for the rail underpass project. Various officers, including ADM (Finance and Revenue) Jagdamba Singh, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) - Phulpur, and SDM - Soraon, participated in a recent online meeting where the Mahakumbh Mela officer stressed the importance of timely land acquisition to avoid project delays once the government order is issued.

