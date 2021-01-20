3 Delhi residents face charges for taking over school fraudulently on agriculture university campus in Solan
The state anti-corruption and vigilance bureau filed a chargesheet before the Solan chief judicial magistrate against three persons who conspired to fraudulently take over the school of the Delhi Chinmaya Sewa Trust on the campus of the Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Forestry and Agriculture, Nauni.
In 2014, the bureau registered a case after a probe found that the three Delhi residents had fraudulently taken over the management of the school, which was given to the trust by the university. The three had been running boarding schools on commercial basis in collusion with university officials.
Investigation found that an agreement was executed in 1992 between the university and the trust whereby the three-storeyed school building along with 10 acres on its campus was given to the trust by the university on lease for 99 years for a nominal Re 1 a year but no lease deed was actually executed and registered.
The purpose of handing over the school to the trust, which was started by the university in 1984 as a primary school, was to upgrade the school to senior secondary level with better management. The then trust head entered into an agreement with the accused in 2000 as a result of which the management of the school got transferred to that person without the knowledge of the university.
The main accused had surreptitiously inducted his own relatives and acquaintances in the society meant to run the school and gradually turned the school into a commercial enterprise by constructing hostel accommodation, whereas the actual purpose of the school was to educate children of the university staff and thus used the assets of the university for his private gain.
The university filed a petition before the court against the trust that it had sold the school to a third party without the knowledge and consent of the university in violation of the agreement. Incidentally, the trust had also gone to the court to take the school back from the third party.
