close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Others / 3 elephants died in past 48 hours in Odisha: Officials

3 elephants died in past 48 hours in Odisha: Officials

ByDebabrata Mohanty
Dec 27, 2023 02:59 PM IST

One of the tuskers died after being hit by a speeding truck carrying iron ore, another died of bullet injuries and a baby elephant died after being electrocuted, said officials

Three elephants have died in the past 48 hours in three separate incidents in Odisha, officials aware of the matter said. One of the tuskers died after being hit by a speeding truck carrying iron ore, another died of bullet injuries and a baby elephant died after being electrocuted, said officials.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to the forest department, the first incident took place on national highway-49 near Kantabahal village in Keonjhar district on Tuesday night. The truck carrying iron was en route to Pallahara when it hit the elephant while it was crossing the highway. The tusker fell but stood up some time later and began walking, however, collapsed to death after walking a few steps, a forest department official said.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

The forest department has detained the truck driver.

In the second incident, an elephant, who was being treated for a bullet injury by a veterinary team from Nandankanan Zoological Park, succumbed to its injuries on Wednesday morning. The tusker was allegedly shot by in his leg in the Ranpur Forest range of Nayagarh district, said officials.

In a separate incident, a five-year-old tusker was electrocuted to death on Monday night in the Rasol area of Dhenkanal district. The incident occurred when the young tusker came into contact with a live wire, dangling from an 11 KV line, said the forest department officials. The carcass was discovered by forest officials during their morning patrol.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, December 27, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out