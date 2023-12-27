3 elephants died in past 48 hours in Odisha: Officials

Three elephants have died in the past 48 hours in three separate incidents in Odisha, officials aware of the matter said. One of the tuskers died after being hit by a speeding truck carrying iron ore, another died of bullet injuries and a baby elephant died after being electrocuted, said officials. (Representative Photo)

According to the forest department, the first incident took place on national highway-49 near Kantabahal village in Keonjhar district on Tuesday night. The truck carrying iron was en route to Pallahara when it hit the elephant while it was crossing the highway. The tusker fell but stood up some time later and began walking, however, collapsed to death after walking a few steps, a forest department official said.

The forest department has detained the truck driver.

In the second incident, an elephant, who was being treated for a bullet injury by a veterinary team from Nandankanan Zoological Park, succumbed to its injuries on Wednesday morning. The tusker was allegedly shot by in his leg in the Ranpur Forest range of Nayagarh district, said officials.

In a separate incident, a five-year-old tusker was electrocuted to death on Monday night in the Rasol area of Dhenkanal district. The incident occurred when the young tusker came into contact with a live wire, dangling from an 11 KV line, said the forest department officials. The carcass was discovered by forest officials during their morning patrol.