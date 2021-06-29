3 held with eight China-made drone cameras on Indo-Nepal border

Eight China-made drone cameras were seized and three people arrested at the Indo-Nepal border in Bihar’s East Champaran district last week, security officials said on Tuesday.

The incident comes amid the alert for drones sounded after the attack on Indian Air Force station in Jammu Sunday last.

In an FIR lodged with Kundwa Chainpur police station in Sikarahana subdivision of the district, Dayanand Kushwaha, a sub-inspector with 20th battalion of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), which guards the Indo-Nepal border, has said they intercepted a white car (BR-06AW3210) near Guwabari on June 26 and found eight drone cameras packed in separate boxes.

“The three occupants of the car failed to give any satisfactory answers about the source of these drones. We also seized Nepali currency from them,” Kushwaha has stated in his complaint.

Police identified the three arrested as Vicky Kumar Rayniyar (22), a resident of Baganiya in Sitamarhi district, Kishnandand Kumar (23) and Rahul Kumar (24), both residents of Mahugaon village in East Champaran.

Mithlesh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Kundwa Chainpur police station, said all three arrested have been sent to jail.

Navin Chand Jha, superintendent of police (SP), East Champaran, said those arrested claimed these drone cameras were meant for capturing shooting wedding ceremonies. “However, we are investigating all possible angles. Dhaka SDPO (subdivisional police officer) is looking into the matter,” he said.