3 Maoists killed in encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur

Three suspected Maoists were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday, a senior police official said. Police said the identities of the deceased Maoists are yet to be ascertained and combing operation of the forest is going on. (Representative Image)

Police said that the encounter took place in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation.

The identities of the Maoists are yet to be ascertained and combing operation of the forest is going on.

A team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team, he said.

“Three Maoists were killed in the gunfight and an AK -47 was also recovered from the spot. The teams of both the states are still in the forest and more details are awaited,” said the official.

Earlier this week, at least 13 Maoists including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district.

On Friday, the Chhattisgarh police claimed to have killed a Maoist in an encounter with security forces in Dantewada.

With the latest incident, the number of Maoists killed in separate encounters in the seven districts in Bastar region this year has reached 50. In the last one week, 23 suspected Maoists were killed in encounters in Sukma, Bijapur and Dantewada.