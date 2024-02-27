3 nurses terminated in Raipur hospital for making reels inside operation theatre

Three nurses were terminated for making reels inside the operation theatre of a government run hospital in Chhattisgarh’s Raipur city, officials said on Monday. The nurses were working as daily wage staff and had allegedly made the reel which went viral on social media. (Representative file pohto)

The three nurses were employed at Dau Kalyan Singh PG Institute and Research Centre, Raipur.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The nurses were working as daily wage staff and had allegedly made the reel which went viral on social media.

According to standard rules, taking pictures or making videos inside the operation theatres is prohibited.

Also Read: Top Tripura forest officer suspended over controversial naming of big cats

The reel was shot by the trio on February 5 inside the operation theatre of the hospital, which came into the notice of the assistant superintendent.

According to people aware of the matter, they had also misbehaved with the senior nurse who objected to their shooting of the reel inside the OT.

Speaking to media persons, Hemant Sharma posted as the deputy superintendent of the hospital said that as soon the video went viral, a complaint was lodged against them, and they were terminated soon after.

The nurses were seen dancing inside the OT to popular songs in the video they shot.