 3 suspected militants killed in gunfight with police near Assam-Mizoram border - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Jul 17, 2024
New Delhi oC
3 suspected militants killed in gunfight with police near Assam-Mizoram border

ByBiswa Kalyan Purkayastha
Jul 17, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Three suspected militants were killed on Tuesday in a gunfight with police officials in Assam’s Cachar district.

The incident took place near Mizoram border on Tuesday midnight. (Representative file photo)

The incident took place near Mizoram border on Tuesday midnight.

A few police personnel also sustained grievous injuries during the exchange, officials said.

Two of the three suspected militants were from Manipur while one was from Cachar district.

They were arrested earlier on Tuesday with some firearms in Ganga Nagar area.

“Based on specific information an operation was launched by the police on Tuesday and these three were nabbed with a large number of firearms,” an official said.

According to the police, during the investigation some important details were found and the arrested militants agreed to share more information.

“They accompanied the police near the Bhuban Hill area to show locations of more weapons but suddenly they attacked the police. They are well trained with firearms, and they tried to snatch the guns from police so in self-defense, officials fired on them,” a senior police officer said.

After the firing, they were taken to Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) where the doctors declared them dead.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem and police said they are probing the matter.

The superintendent of police of Cachar district, Numal Mahatta said that he will share more details whenever they receive it.

New Delhi
Wednesday, July 17, 2024
