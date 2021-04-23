30 Covid-19 patients flee from Covid care centre in Tripura

At least 30 Covid-19 patients escaped from a Covid care centre in Tripura where they were admitted, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Wednesday late at night.

“We have already alerted the railway stations and all police stations after getting the complaint. We suspected that they have escaped from the backside of the Covid care centre as there were securities in front of the centre,” said a senior police official.

West district magistrate Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav said that locations of these Covid-19 patients have been traced outside the northeastern state after tracking their mobile numbers.

These Covid-19 patients were learnt to have landed in Tripura from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Madhya Pradesh, to appear for job interviews.

With a hike in Covid-19 cases in the state, the government has imposed a night curfew from Thursday till April 30 from 10 pm to 5 am.