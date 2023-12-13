350 booked earlier under Goonda Act to be served notices

To ensure peaceful Lok Sabha polls in 2024, the Prayagraj police, as a precautionary measure, have opened the files of old troublemakers. (Pic for representation)

Now, it will send notices to around 350 individuals previously booked under the Goonda Act to warn them against disrupting peace during polls, and also get details about their whereabouts.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

It is learnt that many of the cases that have been reopened are older than 2017 and it is quite possible that many of these accused are now roaming free in the state.

The move is being taken on the instructions of senior police officials.

In the ongoing drive against such elements, police took action against criminal Shera of Shahganj who had issued threats to actor Salman Khan. As per police input, Shera had left Prayagraj and an FIR has been lodged against him for attempt to murder and demanding extortion.

Prayagraj police have also served notice under Goonda Act to former student leader of Allahabad University Michael.

Police also sent notice under Goonda Act to Samajwadi Party leader Sandeep Yadav. However, Yadav demanded time to reply the notice.

Prayagraj police commissioner Ramit Sharma said notices are being sent to such elements under Goonda Act. Many of them will be externed out of the district or will face further action, he added.