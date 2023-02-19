35-year-old ailing elephant ‘Moti’ breathes his last

A 35-year-old male rescued elephant, ailing with a fractured front leg and worn-out foot pads breathed his last in Ramnagar on Saturday, officials known to the matter said.

A team of 38 Indian army personnel from Bengal Engineer Group and Centre (BEG & Centre), Roorkee, were called earlier this month to build a makeshift structure to help the elephant Moti stand up in order to treat the animal better.

The team at NGO, Wildlife SOS, which was treating Moti informed on Twitter, “With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of Moti today at 09.38am. Moti was surrounded by people who cared for him at the time of his passing. Moti’s soul has found peace and escape from his life in captivity. Even in death Moti inspires us and will always be remembered as a fighter, who never gave up. Moti will always have a special place in our hearts. We will have a memorial for him at the Elephant Conservation and Care Centre in Mathura.”

According to Prakash Arya, divisional forest officer (DFO), Terai West, elephant Moti was brought to Ramnagar from Bihar by its owner in 2020 for mating. However, after the owner died in 2021 and the elephant was left here.

The elephant was being taken care of by one Imran Khan, a local wildlife enthusiast and conservationist . When its condition worsened last year, Khan approached the forest department, following which the veterinarians recommended that the elephant be treated by Wildlife SOS, Mathura.