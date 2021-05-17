35-year-old Mumbai man held for raping online friend for three years

A 35-year-old man was booked by Samata Nagar police on Saturday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for three years by blackmailing her.

According to the police officers, the woman in her complaint stated that in 2018, she had met the accused on social media and began chatting with him online. The two became friends and the accused later invited her to his Kandivli (East) house on the pretext of discussing a family problem, the woman further told the police.

On reaching his house, the man told the complainant that his wife had left him after they had a fight earlier that day.

“The accused then prepared tea for the survivor which was spiked,” said a police officer. After she lost her consciousness, the accused raped her and shot a video of the act.

The police said, when the woman regained consciousness, she realised that she was naked. When she confronted the accused, the man showed her the video and threatened to release it online if she filed a complaint.

For the past three years, the accused had allegedly been raping the woman at various places by threatening to post her video.

On Saturday, when the woman could not take it anymore, she approached Samata Nagar police and registered a complaint against the accused. Based on the woman’s statement, the police booked the man for rape and blackmail under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and are verifying the case.

“We have registered the case and are investigating to find out the sequence of events. We have seized two phones from the accused and have given it to the forensic team to extract the video and other details, such as the couple’s chats, etc,” said the officer.