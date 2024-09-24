Menu Explore
35-yr-old man found dead in Kaushambi; kin allege foul play

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Sep 24, 2024 05:52 AM IST

As per reports, residents of Mujahidpur village spotted a body lying in the fields and alerted the cops

The 35-year-old body of a man, bearing injuries, was found in the fields under Sandeepan Ghat police station area of Kaushambi district on Monday morning. He had left home on Sunday night, and his kin have alleged foul play in his death. Further investigation will be carried out after receiving postmortem report, police said on Monday.

As per reports, residents of Mujahidpur village spotted a body lying in the fields and alerted the cops. The body was later identified as that of Vinod Patel of the same village. Police team reached the spot and called forensic team for investigations. Vinod’s wife and other members of the family also reached the spot and informed police that he left home on Sunday night with someone.

However, Vinod did not return home. Injuries were found on his head and face, leading his family to allege that he was assaulted and killed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Brajesh Kumar Srivastava said the exact cause of death will be determined after the postmortem report.

