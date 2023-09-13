News / Cities / Others / 37-year-old man arrested in Uttarakhand with narcotic substances worth 55 lakh

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 13, 2023 04:39 PM IST

A 37-year-old drug peddler was arrested by the Uttarakhand police’s anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) from Dehradun and recovered 550gm heroin worth 55 lakh from his possession, officials said.

(Representative file image)
With this, the Uttarakhand police has arrested as many as 42 drug peddlers so far in 2023 and recovered drugs worth 2.52 crore.

The accused was identified, and he is a native of Dehradun.

Senior superintendent of police (STF) Ayush Agarwal on Wednesday said, “We arrested the accused and recovered 550gm smack from his possession. Upon interrogation, the accused revealed that he brought the smack from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh which he would sell in schools and colleges in Patel Nagar and nearby areas through peddlers. The accused revealed about the drug peddlers active in the area and soon action will be taken against them.”

The SSP said it has come to light that the accused was already facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS), 1985 in Vikasnagar and Dalanwala police stations in Dehradun.

He added the anti-narcotics task force was continuously acting against drug peddlers under the “Drug Free Devbhoomi Mission”.

“Under Drug-Free Devbhoomi, we have so far arrested 42 drug peddlers in the current year. We have also recovered 2kg smack, 23kg cannabis, 7kg opium, 1500 drug injections, 4.50 lakh drug tablets, 17 lakh counterfeit antibiotic capsules, and tablets. The value of the total recovered is estimated to be 2.52 crore.”

Wednesday, September 13, 2023
