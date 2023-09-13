Police nab Delhi man for supplying drugs to peddlers in Srinagar

Jammu and Kashmir police on Tuesday arrested a Delhi resident Mohd Asim. The accused is allegedly the main supplier of Spasmo-proxyvon-plus to drug peddlers in Srinagar. Two other drug peddlers were arrested in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. Two more drug peddlers were arrested in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district. (iStock)

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Srinagar police said that Asim was arrested in a case filed under NDPS act in MR Gung police station in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Baramulla police arrested two drug peddlers in two different cases in the district.

While Mohd Lateef Teli of Wussan Pattan was arrested in Palhallan, Mohammad Jamal Ahanger of Yakhmanpora Pattan was apprehended at a checkpoint established at Odina Mirgund.

A police spokesperson said that 110 gm contraband was recovered from Teli.

“During search of Ahanger, 5.6 kg contraband was recovered,” he said.

Property of drug peddler in Pulwama attached

The police have also attached property of ‘notorious’ drug peddler in south Kashmir’s Pulwama. A police spokesperson said that they attached an under-construction house on Monday valued at approximately ₹7.88 lakh belonging to Zahoor Ahmad Wani in Jindwall village.

