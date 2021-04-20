3-day lockdown from every Friday in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur/ARA

The Muzaffarpur district administration on Tuesday announced a three-day lockdown every week beginning Friday following a surge in Covid-19 cases in last one week.

Grocery shops will, however, remain open.

The decision was taken during an emergency meeting of district magistrate Pranav Kumar with trade and commerce representatives on Monday evening.

Kumar said the lockdown would be continued till further orders.

He said the lockdown would be in force in municipal areas, nagar panchayats and headquarter towns of blocks.

There will be no restrictions over transport, banking, postal, health and fire services, e-commerce and industrials services.

At Bhojpur, vegetable vendors have been asked to shift to Ramna Maidan and wholesale vegetable sellers to Gola Bazar, which have sufficient space for maintaining social distancing, DM Roshan Kushwaha said.