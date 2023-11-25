4 injured in celebratory firing in Prayagraj

Four persons, including three children and a woman, were injured in a celebratory firing during a bride’s arrival for the first time at the in-law’s place in Chakmuzammil village under the Sarai Inayat police station area on Saturday afternoon. For representation only (AFP PHOTO / Sajjad HUSSAIN)

All the injured have been admitted to SRN Hospital, informed the police.

Trans-Ganga deputy commisioner of police (DCP) Abhishek Bharti informed that, as per reports, the marriage of one Shiv Prakash alias Pintu, son of Gulabchand Bharatiya and a resident of Chakmujammil Majra village of Muntjipur Gram Sabha, had been solemnised with a woman of Belha village of Handia on Friday. When the wedding party reached back home with the bride and the bridegroom on Saturday afternoon, the women and children of the house started dancing and singing as part of the celebration of the bride’s arrival home.

Meanwhile, Gulabchand’s relative Prakash Saroj, a resident of Sohbatiyabagh, started firing from his licensed double-barrel gun to mark his celebration.

According to eyewitnesses, the second bullet misfired, and as soon as Prakash tried to check the barrel of the gun for it, the gun went off, injuring Sushma Devi, 42, the wife of Gulabchand’s younger brother Premchand, and two kids Rakshit, 11, and Golu, 9, who had come to attend the marriage from Gurgaon with their parents, as well as Vivek, 11, the kid of another relative Rakesh Saroj.

The family members rushed the injured to a nearby private doctor who then referred them to SRN Hospital, where their condition is said to be out of danger. The police reached the spot after getting information about the incident and arrested the main accused, Prakash Saroj.

Sarai Inayat police station in-charge Abhishek Singh said that the accused Prakash is a technical carpenter working at OD Fort in Prayagraj city.