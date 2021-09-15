Home / Cities / Others / 40kg heroin seizure in Amritsar: Key accused remanded to police custody
40kg heroin seizure in Amritsar: Key accused remanded to police custody

The international smuggler from Amritsar will stay in police custody, and has links with Pakistan and Malaysia
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 15, 2021 01:32 AM IST

Amritsar A local court has sent international smuggler, Harpreet Singh alias Happy, arrested on Monday in connection with 40kg heroin seizure along the Indo-Pak border in August to two-day police remand on Tuesday. Police have claimed that he was operating a smuggling network from Pakistan at the behest of one Jagga, who is a Pakistani national and lives in Malaysia.

