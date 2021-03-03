42 micro-containment zones in Pune city; most in Hadapsar
PUNE As Pune has witnessed a rise in Covid cases, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has declared 42 micro-containment zones in ten ward offices in the city.
As of March 2, Pune city’s progressive count stands at 2,10,399 cases and the death toll at 4,578.
Many housing societies have come under micro-containment zones where more than 20 Covid positive cases were found. If a single building records more than five cases, they too have been declared as micro-containment zones.
Hadapsar area has the highest (7) micro-containment zones, followed by Bhavani peth (5), Bibvewadi (5), Dhankawadi (5), Shivajinagar (4), Sinhagad road (4), Warje, Karvenagar (4), Wanowrie (3), Ahmednagar road (3) and Kondhwa (2).
Vikram Kumar, Pune municipal commissioner, has empowered the regional ward offices to declare containment zones and impose restrictions in the area to curb the spread of the Sars-Cov-2 virus which causes the Covid infection.
PMC had freed the entire city of containment zones from January this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
42 micro-containment zones in Pune city; most in Hadapsar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan takes charge as deputy commandant and chief instructor, NDA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man hammers wife, two daughters to death in UP’s Bulandshahr
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tamil Nadu: Man arrested for burning his 5-year-old son alive
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Toolkit case: Goa-based climate activist granted transit bail
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cleaner, more aware... but for the most part, life back to normal in Pune’s Covid hotspots
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jharkhand: 14-year-old allegedly gangraped in Chaibasa; three arrested
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sutradhara’s tales: Pune gets its first names... royal patronages recognise sacred headquarters
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hyderabad: 29-year-old woman techie stabbed by alleged stalker; condition stable
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mohali MC to take over road maintenance from April 1
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ludhiana’s single-day Covid count breaches 100-mark after 83 days
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid infections saw 75% jump in February
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Barbs fly in HP House over suspension of 5 Cong MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Create extra seat for MBBS aspirant: HC to Dadra and Nagar Haveli administration
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rift in J&K Cong: Group protests against Azad, another supports him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox