Tripura rath yatra mishap: ISKCON to conduct internal probe

After 48 hours of electrocution of seven people during ‘ Ulto Rath’ ( return of Lord Jagannath’s chariot) at Kumarghat in Tripura’s Unakoti district, International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), Tripura chapter on Friday said that they have started an internal probe to unearth reasons leading to the mishap. 6 people were electrocuted to death during the rath yatra procession in Tripura on Wednesday (PTI Photo)

Seven persons including three women and three children were electrocuted to death and another 16 were injured after crest of a chariot of Lord Jagannath came in contact with high tension power transmission lines during a procession at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Wednesday.

“ Proper permissions were taken from the concerned authorities including Fire and Power departments for the Ulto Rath procession in Agartala. I am not aware of the procedures followed in Kumarghat. We are doing an internal investigation. If anyone is found responsible, they will be given punishment,” president of ISKCON, Agartala, Ram Govinda Das told the reporters during his visit to Kumarghat to meet the injured devotees this afternoon.

Das met them at three hospitals in Kumarghat, Kailasahar in the district.

When asked why an iron chariot was used for the Ulto Rath Yatra instead of wooden chariot that was usually built for Jagannath temples including in Puri, Das told that it is not possible to follow the tradition everywhere due to permissions and legal formalities. He added that the metal chariot was used as part of adaptation to technology.

The ISKCON authorities, in a press communique, served today, said that they would provide some financial assistance to the bereaved families and make education free for children of these families till higher secondary level in schools.

Tripura government ordered for a magisterial inquiry and also announced Rs. 4 lakhs compensation for all the deceased persons’ families and Rs. 2.5 lakhs for those who have sustained over 60 percent burn injuries and Rs. 75,000 to those who suffered 40-60 burn injuries in the incident.

In addition, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs. 2 lakhs for each of the deceased’s family and Rs. 50,000 for the injured ones from the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund.

