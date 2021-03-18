PUNE Pune district reported a major spike, with 4,973 fresh Covid cases in 24 hours on Thursday; 4K+ cases for a second day in a row, as per the state health department.

Three deaths were reported on Thursday, one in Pune rural and two in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) limits. No death was reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

PMC has so far reported 2,33,583 Covid cases and 4,638 deaths, till Thursday. Whereas PCMC has reported 1,14,194 cases so far, and a total of 1,346 deaths due to Covid.

Pune rural has reported 1,07,239 total cases so far, and 2,177 deaths due to Covid.

In Pune district, there are a total of 4,55,016 lakh Covid cases. Of this, 4,11,267 patients have recovered. There have been a total of 8,210 deaths in the district. At present, there are 35,539 active cases in Pune district.

As per the state health department, 12,764 patients were discharged on Thursday in Maharashtra taking the total to 21,75,565. The recovery rate in the state is 90.79%.

Across Maharashtra, 25,833 new cases of Covid were diagnosed on Thursday and 58 deaths were reported. The case fatality rate in the state is 2.22%.

Currently 8,13,211 people are in home quarantine and 7,079 people are in institutional quarantine.