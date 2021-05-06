4th doctor arrested in PCMC cash-for-admission to Covid centre case

PUNE: A fourth doctor has been arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police for accepting money to admit a patient at the Pimpri-Chichwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) Covid-19 facility located at the Auto Cluster in Pimpri.

The fourth arrested doctor has been identified as Dr Jyotsna Dandage, a medical practitioner in her 30s, who works at the Covid centre.

The three arrested earlier were identified as Dr Praveen Jadhav, Dr Sachin Kasbe, and Dr Shashank Rale.

Dr Jadhav was arrested along with Dr Kasbe and Dr Rale who work at Padmaja Hospital in Chinchwad.

“Dr Jadhav and Dr Kasbe had an understanding about bringing patients to the Auto Cluster. Dr Kasbe took the amount from the patient, kept his share and gave the rest to Dr Jadhav. Dr Jadhav asked Dr Dandage to admit the patient to the facility and gave her ₹10,000 for it,” said Sagar Kavade, assistant commissioner of police, Pimpri Division of Pimpri Chinchwad police.

Dr Dandage was produced in court along with the three others on Thursday. All four doctors have been remanded to judicial custody.