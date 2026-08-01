4-year-old boy dies after falling into open tubewell in Noida; case filed

A four-year-old boy drowned after falling into an open tubewell chamber near a slum cluster in Sector 123, on Friday evening, police said on Saturday.
According to police, the Noida Authority operated the tubewell. Police said the child was alone at the time of the incident and is suspected of either playing near the tube well or attempting to drink water when he fell into the nearly 4-foot-deep cemented chamber housing the tube well.
“While the incident prima facie appears to be accidental, there appears to have been negligence on the part of the authority. We have received a complaint from the child’s parents and are examining the matter,” Rakesh Pratap Singh, assistant commissioner of police, told HT.
When reached, the Noida Authority officials declined to comment.
Case registered
Based on the family’s complaint, police have registered a case under Section 105 (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).